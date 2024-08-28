Menu
Democracy Africa

Swiss Aid Worker Arrested in Burkina Faso Amid Growing Regional Tensions

By: By Naija247news

Date:

A Swiss citizen working on a U.S.-funded aid project has been arrested in Burkina Faso, according to Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and a foreign official. The reason for the arrest remains unclear, and Burkina Faso’s military junta has yet to comment.

The Swiss national, employed as the chief of party for Winrock International, a U.S.-based nonprofit, was previously detained in Niger before being arrested in Burkina Faso. The aid project focuses on water security and resilience in the Sahel region.

The arrest comes as Burkina Faso, amid ongoing conflict and strained relations with Western powers, faces increasing regional instability. Denmark recently announced the closure of its embassies in Burkina Faso and Mali, reflecting deteriorating diplomatic relations.

Nigerian Army Won't Succumb To Calls To Disrupt Democracy or Military Intervention — Lagbaja
Over 500 Killed in Jihadist Attack in Burkina Faso
