Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market extends Gains, as All Share Index Grows by 0.49%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday extended the bullish trend as the All Share Index grew by 0.49% to close at 96,510.13 points from the previous close of 96,037.28 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.49% to close at N55.437 trillion from the previous close of N55.166 trillion, thereby adding N271 billion.

An aggregate of 443 million units of shares were traded in 8,493 deals, valued at N5.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 49 equities emerged as gainers against 14 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JOHNHOLT, NEIMETH, Julius Berger and Total Energy led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N3.08, N2.20 N143.00 and N619.30 respectively.

Total Energy, SFSREIT and OANDO among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91%, 9.90%, and 9.88%respectively.

Percentage Losers

Universal Press led other price decliners as it sheds 9.58% of its share price to close at N2.17 from the previous close of N2.40.

CUTIX and Vital Foam among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 6.25% and 5.17% respectively.

Volume Drivers

VERITAS KAPITAL traded about 83 million units of its shares in 355 deals, valued at N122 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 56 million units of its shares in 377 deals, valued at N1 billion.

FBNH traded about 24 million units of its shares in 405 deals, valued at N519.5 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
