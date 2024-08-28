Russia to Start Importing Nigerian Cocoa Beans as Bilateral Trade Reaches $600 Million

Russia to Begin Importing Nigerian Cocoa Beans Amid Growing Bilateral Trade

Russia will begin importing cocoa beans from Nigeria, with the first shipments expected between September and October, according to TASS.

Moscow’s trade representative to Nigeria, Maksim Petrov, announced that Russian trading houses—already exporting products like frozen fish, alcohol, chocolate, and meat to Nigeria—will handle these deliveries. Petrov noted that three export agencies, registered by Russian entrepreneurs, are operating in Nigeria.

“Leading Russian chocolate producers have tested Nigerian cocoa beans and are satisfied with their quality. We anticipate the first container shipments during the autumn cocoa harvest,” Petrov stated.

This move is part of Russia’s broader strategy to diversify its cocoa imports away from ‘unfriendly countries’ currently supplying the commodity, as announced by Petrov last month. In response to reduced cocoa output from top West African producers Ivory Coast and Ghana, Russia increased its cocoa imports from Ecuador last year, raising the import volume to 1,800 tons, with costs reaching $5.7 million due to rising global prices.

Nigeria is Africa’s third-largest cocoa producer and ranks fourth globally, following Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Indonesia. The Nigerian cocoa industry involves approximately 350,000 smallholder farmers, with plantations covering about 1.4 million hectares, according to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). Cocoa remains Nigeria’s leading non-oil export product.

The bilateral trade between Russia and Nigeria has been on the rise, reflecting growing economic ties between the two nations.

The overall trade volume between Russia and Nigeria reached $600 million in 2022, a figure expected to increase with the new cocoa import agreement.

In 2023, Nigeria’s Agriculture Minister Abubakar Kyari announced that the country generated around 356.16 billion naira (approximately $223.9 million) from cocoa beans and related value chains, highlighting cocoa’s significant role in Nigeria’s economy, which is currently grappling with severe economic challenges.