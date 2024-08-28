Over 500 Killed in Jihadist Attack in Burkina Faso

Hundreds Killed in Jihadist Attack in Burkina Faso

In north-central Burkina Faso, suspected jihadists killed hundreds of people on Saturday while they were digging defensive trenches around the town of Barsalogho. This attack is one of the deadliest since jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State began operations in Burkina Faso nearly a decade ago.

The ruling junta condemned the violence but has not provided specific casualty figures. Witnesses and relatives reported that the death toll could exceed 500, with many injured evacuated to hospitals in Kaya, 40 kilometers away. The attack occurred as local residents, compelled by the military, were working outside the town.

Survivors described a chaotic scene with jihadists targeting individuals digging trenches and nearby women. The junta’s spokesperson, Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, visited survivors and vowed government support, including covering medical expenses.

The U.S. embassy condemned the attack, and local civil society groups organized blood donations and declared a day of mourning. The attack has not been claimed by any group, but Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, an al-Qaeda affiliate, reported control of a military outpost in Barsalogho on August 24.