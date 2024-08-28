Menu
Nigerian Army Won’t Succumb To Calls To Disrupt Democracy or Military Intervention — Lagbaja

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Nigerian Army Chief Vows to Defend Democracy Amid Calls for Military Intervention

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to upholding democratic governance, rejecting calls for military intervention from some interest groups.

In his opening remarks at the 2024 Chief of Army Staff combined second and third quarters conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja emphasized the Army’s dedication to preserving the democratic progress made over the past 25 years. He condemned recent demands for military action during the August 1 to 10 #EndbadGovernance protests, asserting that the Army will not be used to undermine Nigeria’s democratic processes.

Lagbaja also addressed the Army’s role in combating both physical insecurity and potential food security issues. He announced plans for increased food production through partnerships with the government and private sector to address Nigeria’s food crisis and support national security efforts.

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

