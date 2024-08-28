Michael Jackson’s Accusers Wade Robson, James Safechuck Lose Effort to Obtain Explicit Photos of Him

Court Denies Subpoenas in Michael Jackson Abuse Lawsuit, Stymying Robson and Safechuck

The two men suing Michael Jackson’s estate over alleged child sexual abuse have faced a significant setback in court. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has denied subpoenas sought by Wade Robson and James Safechuck for records from the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Jackson’s companies opposed the subpoenas, arguing that they had already been denied in a previous 2018 ruling. The defendants claimed the subpoenas sought highly sensitive documents, including photos of Jackson that violate privacy rights and attempt to bypass established legal protections.

Robson and Safechuck, who filed their lawsuits in 2013, allege that Jackson abused them as children. Robson claims the abuse began when he was seven, while Safechuck alleges it started during Jackson’s “Bad” tour. Both men discussed their allegations in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

The court ruled that the subpoenas were improper as they duplicated prior requests and failed to follow required legal procedures. However, the court did reject the defendants’ request for attorney fees related to the matter. The case is still ongoing, with both plaintiffs and defendants preparing for trial.