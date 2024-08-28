Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Michael Jackson’s Accusers Wade Robson, James Safechuck Lose Effort to Obtain Explicit Photos of Him

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Court Denies Subpoenas in Michael Jackson Abuse Lawsuit, Stymying Robson and Safechuck

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The two men suing Michael Jackson’s estate over alleged child sexual abuse have faced a significant setback in court. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has denied subpoenas sought by Wade Robson and James Safechuck for records from the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Jackson’s companies opposed the subpoenas, arguing that they had already been denied in a previous 2018 ruling. The defendants claimed the subpoenas sought highly sensitive documents, including photos of Jackson that violate privacy rights and attempt to bypass established legal protections.

Robson and Safechuck, who filed their lawsuits in 2013, allege that Jackson abused them as children. Robson claims the abuse began when he was seven, while Safechuck alleges it started during Jackson’s “Bad” tour. Both men discussed their allegations in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

The court ruled that the subpoenas were improper as they duplicated prior requests and failed to follow required legal procedures. However, the court did reject the defendants’ request for attorney fees related to the matter. The case is still ongoing, with both plaintiffs and defendants preparing for trial.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
31.8 Million Nigerians Face Acute Food Shortages Amid Security Issues and Fuel Subsidy Removal
Next article
Tinubu to Discuss Major Economic and Infrastructure Deals During China Visit
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I’m Answerable To Edo People, Not Any Godfather — Akpata

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Edo Labour Party Candidate Olumide Akpata Promises Independence from...

Economist Bismarck Rewane Criticizes 70% Windfall Tax on Banks as Punitive and Investor-Deterring

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Renowned economist Bismarck Rewane has criticized the 70% windfall...

D’Tigress Make History as First African Team to Break into FIBA World’s Top 10 Rankings

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, has made a historic...

Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against #EndBadGovernance Protesters Due to Absence of Plaintiffs and Defendants

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I’m Answerable To Edo People, Not Any Godfather — Akpata

South South 0
Edo Labour Party Candidate Olumide Akpata Promises Independence from...

Economist Bismarck Rewane Criticizes 70% Windfall Tax on Banks as Punitive and Investor-Deterring

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
Renowned economist Bismarck Rewane has criticized the 70% windfall...

D’Tigress Make History as First African Team to Break into FIBA World’s Top 10 Rankings

Other Sports 0
Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, has made a historic...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

I’m Answerable To Edo People, Not Any Godfather — Akpata

By Naija247news - 0