Banks & Finance

Fidelity Bank champions global trade at Edo Mega Trade Fair 2024

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Businesses have been encouraged to utilize the specialized suite of products offered by Fidelity Bank Plc to excel in the global trade arena. This was the central message delivered by the leading bank at the recently concluded Edo Mega Trade Fair 2024.

Giving the goodwill message at the launch of the fair, the Regional Bank Head, Midwest 1, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ovie Mukoro said. “Across our 251 branch locations in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Fidelity Bank is known as a major supporter for export trade. Whether it is through cutting-edge financial services or non-financial services, our customers have come to rely on our expertise to take their businesses not only to the next level but beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“As the premium sponsor and partner for the Edo Mega Trade Fair 2024, our message to participants is that they should think global. Nigeria is blessed with a lot of agricultural, mineral and creative resources and at Fidelity Bank, we have been able to demonstrate that with the right support, our local businesses can play big in the global trade space.”

Themed, “Promoting Trade, Creating Wealth Through Linkages,” the fair featured exhibitions by a broad range of businesses operating in the agriculture and agro-allied, building and construction, plants and equipment, oil and gas, mining and energy, ICT and communications, banking, finance, and insurance sectors.

Other industries represented at the fair, which ran from Monday, 19th till Saturday, 24th August 2024, include personal care, furniture fittings and interior decorations, fashion, textile, and clothing apparel, jewelry, food and drinks, and pharmaceutical and health care.

Addressing participants at one of the dedicated sessions for entrepreneurs, the Divisional Head, Partnership and Ecosystem, Fidelity Bank Plc, Osaigbovo Omorogbe emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SME) by providing relevant business, payment, lending and financial advisory services.

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank with over 8.3 million customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as on digital banking channels.

The bank has won multiple local and international awards including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, the Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023 and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards; Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023; and Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
