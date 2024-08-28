Menu
Democracy Africa

Denmark to Close Embassies in Burkina Faso, Mali Amid Military Coups

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Denmark has announced plans to close its embassies in Burkina Faso and Mali due to recent military coups in these West African countries, which Denmark claims have left little room for diplomatic cooperation. This decision is part of the Danish government’s new strategy for its partnerships in the Sahel region, as outlined by the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Mali has been under military rule since 2020 and Burkina Faso since 2022, with both military juntas citing the failure of civilian governments to control long-running jihadist insurgencies as justification for their power grabs. Since taking control, these military regimes have cut defense ties with several Western nations, including the former colonial power, France, and have instead sought cooperation with Russia.

The Danish Foreign Ministry noted that the series of military coups in the Sahel region has “created very limited room for action,” prompting Denmark to shift its diplomatic focus. Copenhagen plans to strengthen its diplomatic presence in embassies located in Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria

