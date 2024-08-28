CBN to Raise N2.2 trillion from Treasury Bills Sales in Q4

August 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed a plan to sell Treasury Bills (NTB) worth N2.2 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2024 at the primary market auctions.

This represents a 41 percent quarter on-quarter decline when compared with N1.56 trillion sold in third quarter of 2024, according to details from Nigeria Treasury Bills (NTBs) issuance programme.

The apex bank primary market auction sales is scheduled to start on September 4th, and end on November 20th, 2024. During the period, the apex bank will issue TBs worth N158.79 billion on 91 days tenor, N109.61 billion on 182 days and N1.94 trillion on 364 days.

A breakdown of the programme revealed that in September, the apex bank plans to sell N622.72 billion worth of NTBs, comprising N54.53 billion worth of 91 days bills, N41.05 billion worth of 182 days bills and N527.14 billion worth of 364 bills.

In October, the apex bank plans to sell N456.57 billion worth of NTBs, comprising N41.61 billion worth of 91 days bills, N34.66 billion worth of 182 days bills, and N380.3 billion worth of 364 days bills.

In November, the CBN plans to sell N1.12 trillion worth of NTBs comprising N62.64 billion worth of 91 days bills, N33.9 billion worth of 182 days bills and N1.03 trillion worth of 384 days bills.(www.naija247news.com).