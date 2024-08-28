Menu
CAN, Sultan Ask FG To End ‘Alarming’ Killings, Banditry

NIREC Urges Nigerian Government to Address Surge in Killings and Kidnappings

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has called on the Federal Government to address the recent surge in killings, kidnappings, and banditry across the country, describing the situation as “alarming” and “disheartening.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, NIREC, led by the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel Okoh, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, expressed deep concern over the rapid increase in insecurity. The statement, signed by NIREC Secretary Cornelius Omonokhua, highlighted several recent incidents, including the murder of thirteen farmers in Niger State and the abduction of 150 people in Sokoto State.

NIREC urged the government and security agencies to strengthen their efforts to combat these violent acts and restore safety to the affected communities. The council also offered condolences to the families of victims and called for the safe return of those still held captive.

