Burkina Faso Nationalizes $80M Gold Mines from Endeavour Mining Amid $300M Deal Controversy

Burkina Faso has finalized a deal to nationalize the Boungou and Wahgnion gold mines from London-listed Endeavour Mining for approximately $80 million. This action reverses Endeavour’s previous agreement to sell the mines to Lilium Mining for over $300 million. Under the new arrangement, Burkina Faso will pay Endeavour $60 million in cash and a 3% royalty on up to 400,000 ounces of gold from Wahgnion, valued at an estimated $20 million.

The settlement resolves legal disputes between Endeavour and Lilium. Endeavour had initiated arbitration in March over missed payments, and Lilium responded with a counterclaim alleging financial misrepresentations. Both companies have agreed to drop their lawsuits as part of the deal, facilitated by Burkina Faso’s mediation efforts.

This move is part of a broader trend in Africa where governments are increasing control over natural resources amid political instability. Burkina Faso, along with Mali and Niger, has experienced multiple coups and is shifting alliances from Western nations to Russia, impacting regional mining operations.

Burkina Faso’s nationalization of the gold mines follows its revision of the mining code to secure higher royalties due to declining gold production and mine closures caused by ongoing security issues. This situation highlights the region’s struggle with Islamist insurgencies and political upheaval affecting economic activities.