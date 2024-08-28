31.8 Million Nigerians Face Acute Food Shortages Amid Security Issues and Fuel Subsidy Removal

LAGOS, Aug 27 – Over 31.8 million Nigerians are experiencing acute food shortages due to ongoing security issues and the recent removal of fuel subsidies, according to a government report released on Tuesday.

The study, conducted by several international development partners, highlights a dramatic increase from the 18.6 million people previously identified as vulnerable to acute food insecurity between October and December 2023 by the U.N. World Food Programme.

The report, presented to the government at a recent meeting, attributes the surge in food insecurity to skyrocketing food prices driven by the end of fuel subsidies and persistent security challenges. The removal of fuel subsidies, implemented by President Bola Tinubu in May 2023, has led to higher transportation costs, contributing to inflated food prices and worsening inflation.

Security issues, including bandit attacks, have forced many farmers to abandon their fields, exacerbating the food crisis and pushing Nigeria into its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

The violence has not only disrupted agricultural activities but has also hindered the distribution of food, further aggravating the shortages. The impact of these disruptions is being felt across the country, with significant increases in malnutrition rates, particularly among women and children.

The study, conducted by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, and the German development agency GIZ, utilized data from the Cadre Harmonise, a regional food security framework.

The findings underscore the urgent need for targeted interventions to address both immediate food needs and longer-term solutions to enhance food security and stabilize prices.

Sanjo Faniran, Nigeria’s national convener of Food Systems and director of social development in the budget and economic planning ministry, noted that the study provides crucial insights into gaps, successes, and challenges in addressing food insecurity.

He emphasized that the recommendations from the study will guide policy adjustments and support efforts to alleviate the crisis. The government is expected to increase support for food distribution and agricultural production to mitigate the effects of the crisis and prevent further deterioration of living conditions.