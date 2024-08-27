WHO needs $87.4m to contain Mpox outbreak

August 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, says it needs 87.4 million dollars for more than six months to work with countries, partners and other stakeholders to contain the current outbreak of Mpox.

The world body said on Tuesday in a statement that the fund would be used to implement critical activities outlined in the global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) released on Aug. 26.

It stated that “the SPRP is a comprehensive framework developed by WHO to guide global response to Mpox, emphasising surveillance, research, equitable access to medical countermeasures and community empowerment.

“Following the declaration of a global emergency on Aug. 14, WHO needs 87.4 million dollars over six months (September 2024 to February 2025) to work with countries, partners and other stakeholders to stop the current outbreak of Mpox.”

“The required fund will be used across WHO headquarters, regional and country offices, to enable coordination of the responses, provide technical assistance, run operations and deliver medical supplies.”

WHO, therefore, called on donors to urgently fund the full extent of the Mpox response to prevent further spread and protect those at risk.NAN