White House Condemns Missile Attack in Ukraine That Killed Reuters Safety Adviser

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – The White House condemned a missile attack in Ukraine over the weekend that resulted in the death of a Reuters safety adviser and injuries to two other Reuters journalists. The National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson expressed the administration’s condolences on X, stating, “We condemn this attack in the strongest of terms and extend our deepest condolences to @Reuters on the loss of one of their own,” according to NSC spokesperson Sean Savett.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday that the Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk had been struck by a Russian Iskander missile, which has a range of up to 500 km (310 miles). Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the origin of the missile or whether the strike on the hotel was intentional.

The attack resulted in the death of Ryan Evans, a member of the Reuters team covering the war in Ukraine, and injuries to two other journalists from the agency. Evans was serving as a safety adviser for Reuters.