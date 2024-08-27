Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

White House Condemns Missile Attack in Ukraine That Killed Reuters Safety Adviser

By: By Naija247news

Date:

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – The White House condemned a missile attack in Ukraine over the weekend that resulted in the death of a Reuters safety adviser and injuries to two other Reuters journalists. The National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson expressed the administration’s condolences on X, stating, “We condemn this attack in the strongest of terms and extend our deepest condolences to @Reuters on the loss of one of their own,” according to NSC spokesperson Sean Savett.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Palestinian health authorities have reported that over 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday that the Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk had been struck by a Russian Iskander missile, which has a range of up to 500 km (310 miles). Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the origin of the missile or whether the strike on the hotel was intentional.

The attack resulted in the death of Ryan Evans, a member of the Reuters team covering the war in Ukraine, and injuries to two other journalists from the agency. Evans was serving as a safety adviser for Reuters.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Margot Robbie Shows Off Baby Bump While Vacationing in Sardinia with Husband Tom Ackerley
Next article
Venezuela’s Maduro Reshuffles Cabinet Following Contested Election
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burkina Faso Nationalizes $80M Gold Mines from Endeavour Mining Amid $300M Deal Controversy

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Burkina Faso has finalized a deal to nationalize the...

“US Reaffirms Policy on Ukraine’s Use of American Weapons, No Changes”

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
The US Department of Defense has reaffirmed its policy...

Denmark to Close Embassies in Burkina Faso, Mali Amid Military Coups

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Denmark has announced plans to close its embassies in...

E-Waste Crisis: How Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa Are Becoming Dumping Grounds for Toxic Electronics

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Africa is increasingly facing a significant e-waste crisis, as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burkina Faso Nationalizes $80M Gold Mines from Endeavour Mining Amid $300M Deal Controversy

Economy 0
Burkina Faso has finalized a deal to nationalize the...

“US Reaffirms Policy on Ukraine’s Use of American Weapons, No Changes”

Geopolitics 0
The US Department of Defense has reaffirmed its policy...

Denmark to Close Embassies in Burkina Faso, Mali Amid Military Coups

Democracy Africa 0
Denmark has announced plans to close its embassies in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Burkina Faso Nationalizes $80M Gold Mines from Endeavour Mining Amid $300M...

The Editor, Naija247news - 0