Venezuela’s Maduro Reshuffles Cabinet Following Contested Election

CARACAS, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced significant changes to his cabinet on Tuesday, including new leadership for the oil and finance ministries and the state oil company PDVSA. These moves come after a disputed election, with both the ruling party and opposition claiming victory.

The reshuffle features a return of Diosdado Cabello, a prominent ruling party figure and former hard-liner, to a key cabinet position. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will now also oversee the oil ministry, while Anabel Pereira is set to replace her as finance minister. Maduro’s changes signal a shift in focus from election disputes to implementing promised reforms.

The eastern-based administration of Libya reported on Monday that it would shut down all oilfields in the east, which produce nearly all of the country’s oil.

The election controversy has led to international demands for full vote tallies, sparked deadly protests, and prompted the prosecutor’s office to investigate opposition figures and arrest journalists, despite ongoing opposition claims that a government change remains feasible.

Maduro described the cabinet shake-up as a “profound renovation” aimed at transitioning the government and addressing the people’s needs. Cabello, a close ally of late President Hugo Chavez, will assume the role of interior, justice, and peace minister. Rodriguez will continue as vice president but will add the oil ministry to her responsibilities. Hector Obregon will replace Pedro Tellechea as president of PDVSA, with Tellechea moving to head the Industry Ministry.

Rodriguez’s new role may strengthen her connections with business leaders and support PDVSA sales despite U.S. sanctions. Tellechea had focused on combating corruption at PDVSA and gaining support from its workforce.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado suggested that peaceful protests and international pressure might still challenge Maduro’s position. Since the election, numerous employees in PDVSA and other public sector roles have reportedly resigned due to political pressures.