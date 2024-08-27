Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to present plan to Biden to end war with Russia

Zelenskiy to Present Peace Plan to Biden and U.S. Presidential Candidates Amid Ongoing Kursk Incursion

KYIV, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that he plans to present a comprehensive peace plan to U.S. President Joe Biden and the leading U.S. presidential candidates. He emphasized that any end to the war with Russia would eventually involve dialogue, but only from a position of strength for Ukraine.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a press conference, Zelenskiy disclosed that Ukraine’s recent three-week-old incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is part of this broader strategy. The plan also includes steps on economic and diplomatic fronts aimed at forcing Russia to end the war that began with its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“The main point of this plan is to force Russia to end the war. And I want that very much – for it to be fair for Ukraine,” Zelenskiy stated, without detailing the specific steps ahead. He mentioned his intention to discuss the plan not only with Biden but also with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the two leading candidates for the U.S. presidential election.

Zelenskiy also indicated that he hopes to travel to the United States in September to attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York, where he plans to meet with Biden. He sees the primary venue for discussions as a follow-up international summit on peace, where Ukraine aims to include Russian representatives. The first such summit, held in Switzerland in June, excluded Russia but drew numerous international delegations, though China, a significant global player, was notably absent.

No Compromises with Putin

Zelenskiy remains steadfast in his stance that Russia’s terms for any peace settlement, which include Ukraine’s acceptance of the current territorial “realities,” are unacceptable. This position would leave Russia in control of significant portions of four Ukrainian regions as well as Crimea. He highlighted that Ukraine now claims to control over 1,200 square kilometers (463 square miles) of Russia’s Kursk region, signaling the strength of Ukraine’s military push.

“There can be no compromises with Putin. Dialogue today is, in principle, empty and meaningless because he does not want to end the war diplomatically,” Zelenskiy asserted, adding that the Kursk offensive has diminished global calls for Ukraine to concede territory to Russia in exchange for peace.

On the battlefield, Zelenskiy criticized Putin for prioritizing the capture of Ukrainian land over the defense of Russia’s own territory. He pointed to Ukraine’s reported capture of 100 settlements in the Kursk region, contrasting it with Russia’s slow advance in the eastern Donetsk region.

Zelenskiy also highlighted Ukraine’s progress in domestic weapons production, announcing that the country had successfully tested its first domestically-produced ballistic missile, further bolstering its defense capabilities amid the ongoing conflict.