Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

UBA to host Business Series ‘Built to Last’ for African founders, entrepreneurs

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In line with its commitment to support the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) on the continent, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to host another edition of its business series.

This edition of the business series, “Built to Last: Building Generational Business,” will be held on Thursday, 29 August 2024, by 12 PM (noon) at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos while online participants can also access the session on Zoom via https://ubagroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UG0EUWSLTZqu91jSMSih5w.

The UBA Business Series is a regular seminar/workshop organised by the bank as one of its capacity-building initiatives, where leading business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on relevant topics and best practices for running successful businesses, especially in a challenging business environment.

This edition seeks to spotlight businesses that have withstood the test of time, enduring through generations, and adapting to political and economic changes.

Renowned leaders from diverse industries, including Founder/CEO Melvin Marsh International, Flora Mutahi; CEO XQZMOI Television, Atunyota Ali Baba A; CEO,

Diaryofakitchenlover Studio, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, (Chef T); and eminent photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, will be on ground to share their hard-earned insights and practical strategies for building businesses that can withstand the test of time and thrive through challenging environments.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola who spoke ahead of the workshop emphasised the importance of this edition of the UBA Business Series in providing a platform for businesses, especially SMEs, to learn from entrepreneurs who have built and sustained businesses across generations.

“This edition provides a platform for SMEs to learn from experienced entrepreneurs who have built and sustained businesses through the decades,” Fashola said. “Hearing their stories and strategies will be invaluable for any business owner looking to build a lasting enterprise”

Also speaking on the upcoming workshop, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo noted that the business series is one of the many ways the bank is showing its commitment to its wide array of customers, especially during the present financial landscape

Ladipo said, “At UBA, we are committed to empowering businesses of all sizes, and this business series is one way we are fulfilling that commitment”

“We have assembled an esteemed panel of speakers who will share their wealth of experience and insights on building a generational business. This is a must-attend event for anyone serious about the long-term success of their enterprise,” She said.

Intending participants can register with the registration Link : https://ubagroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UG0EUWSLTZqu91jSMSih5w

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, including United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Depreciates to N1,610/$ in Parallel Market
Next article
Kidnappers abduct Ogun varsity student in Lagos, demand N3m ransom
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kidnappers abduct Ogun varsity student in Lagos, demand N3m ransom

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected kidnappers have abducted a 300-level...

Naira Depreciates to N1,610/$ in Parallel Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Monday depreciated...

Stock Market Advances, All Share Index Grows By 0.07%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Monday...

Nigerian Judge to Hear Money Laundering Case Against Binance and Executives

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
ABUJA, Aug 26 - A Nigerian judge will...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kidnappers abduct Ogun varsity student in Lagos, demand N3m ransom

Security News 0
August 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected kidnappers have abducted a 300-level...

Naira Depreciates to N1,610/$ in Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Monday depreciated...

Stock Market Advances, All Share Index Grows By 0.07%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
August 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Monday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kidnappers abduct Ogun varsity student in Lagos, demand N3m ransom

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0