Telegram CEO arrested over probe into child porn, drug trafficking on app

Durov Arrested in France Amid Investigation into Child Exploitation and Trafficking

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) — Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested in France as part of an investigation into serious crimes including child pornography, drug trafficking, and fraudulent transactions.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the arrest, emphasizing that it is not politically motivated despite online speculation. Macron assured that France remains committed to upholding lawful free speech. “The arrest of the Telegram president on French territory is part of an ongoing judicial investigation and is not a political decision,” Macron stated on X.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed that Durov was detained as part of an investigation initiated by the cybercrime unit on July 8. The probe covers various allegations including the operation of a platform facilitating illegal activities, money laundering, and failure to cooperate with authorities. Durov can be held until Wednesday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Durov, a prominent billionaire known for his influential messaging app, was arrested at Le Bourget airport near Paris. His arrest has drawn criticism from X owner Elon Musk and sparked calls from Moscow for French authorities to ensure Durov’s rights are respected.

Tensions between France and Russia have been high, particularly concerning the Paris Olympics and France’s stance on the Ukraine war. Durov, who holds dual French and UAE citizenship, has previously stated that Telegram should remain neutral in geopolitical conflicts.

Telegram has defended Durov, asserting that the platform adheres to EU laws and its moderation practices are continually improving. The Kremlin has requested more information about the charges against Durov, and the Russian embassy in Paris has reported difficulties in obtaining consular access.

Durov, who left Russia in 2014, obtained French citizenship in 2021 through an expedited process reserved for high-profile individuals. The French Foreign Ministry did not comment on the specifics of his citizenship.