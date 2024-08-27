Tambuwal’s Aide Remanded For ‘Defaming’ Sokoto Gov, Wife

Aide to Former Sokoto Governor Remanded in Custody Over Defamation Charges

An aide to former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Shafi’u Tureta, has been remanded in correctional custody pending the hearing of his bail application.

Tureta was arraigned on charges related to disseminating media content deemed harmful to the current Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu. He faces accusations of spreading false and defamatory material, which allegedly violates the Penal Code. The charges stem from an incident on July 18, 2024, when Tureta reportedly shared videos of the governor’s wife, Fatima Aliyu, distributing money at her birthday celebration, amid widespread public hardship. He is also accused of circulating a document claiming that the governor failed his Senior Secondary School Examination.

During Tureta’s arraignment at Magistrate Court 1 on Monday, journalists were barred from the proceedings, reportedly on the judge’s orders. Tureta’s lawyer, Al’Mustafa Abubakar, stated that his client denied the charges and requested bail. The judge has postponed the bail ruling until September 6, 2024, and Tureta remains in custody.