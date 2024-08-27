Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Advances, All Share Index Grows By 0.07%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Monday advanced marginally as the All Share Index grew by 0.07%, closing at 96,037.28 points from the previous close of 95,973.45 points.

Investors gained N37 billion as the Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.07% to close at N55.166 trillion from the previous close of N55.129 trillion.

An aggregate of 390.5 million units of shares were traded in 9,242 deals, valued at N3.88 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 28 equities emerged as gainers against 18 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ETERNA OIL led other gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N23.10 from the previous close of N21.00

Okomu Oil, RTBRISCOE, OANDO among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 9.99%, 9.96% and 9.93% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TRANSCORP POWER led other price decliners as it sheds 9.99% of its share price to close at N335.20 from the previous close of N372.40.

Abbey Building and UCAP among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.96% and 8.35% respectively.

Volume Drivers

VERITAS KAPITAL traded about 67 million units of its shares in 212 deals, valued at about N90 million.

JAPAULGOLD traded about 24 million units of its shares in 260 deals, valued at about N58 million.

FCMB traded about 20 million units of its shares in 124 deals, valued at N155.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
