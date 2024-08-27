Spain Eyes Military Return to Mali Amid Sahel Crisis

MADRID/SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Aug 26 (Reuters) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to embark on his second visit to West Africa this year on Tuesday, aiming to address the surge in migration to the Canary Islands and counteract Russian influence in the Sahel region.

The migration route to the Canary Islands has seen a staggering 154% increase in arrivals this year, with 21,620 people making the perilous journey in the first seven months, according to EU border agency Frontex.

This influx has strained resources on the Spanish archipelago, leading to plans for potentially housing migrants in military camps or tents, particularly as calmer Atlantic conditions may increase arrivals. Spanish authorities are concerned that up to 150,000 more migrants from Africa could attempt the crossing in the coming months. Nearly half of the new arrivals are Malians, fleeing conflict and economic hardship exacerbated by the involvement of the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

Sanchez is focusing on strengthening relations with Mauritania, Senegal, and Gambia, the primary departure points for migrant boats. He plans to sign circular migration agreements with Gambia and Mauritania, complementing an existing deal with Senegal, allowing workers from these countries to work temporarily in Spain before returning home.

Spain is also considering a return to Mali following the end of the EU military mission in May. Despite France’s push for mission termination, Spain is negotiating bilateral military aid with Bamako. A senior Spanish military officer emphasized the need to maintain a presence in the region to prevent Russian occupation and continue training efforts from the previous European mission.

Spain is advocating for a stronger EU and NATO focus on the global south and the Sahel in response to the migration crisis. Jesus Nunez Villaverde of the Institute for Conflict Studies and Humanitarian Action argues that addressing the Sahel’s issues requires tackling poverty and climate change rather than relying solely on military aid.

The Sahel has faced severe humanitarian challenges, with over 3.1 million displaced people in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger as of July, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Mali’s economic situation has deteriorated since the junta took power in 2020, driving migration due to conflict, unemployment, and climate impacts.

Moussa Diaby Wage, a 20-year-old Malian who arrived in the Canaries in 2020, now dreams of joining the Spanish army. He helps other migrant children in Tenerife, noting that many young Malians flee due to ongoing conflict and instability in their home country.