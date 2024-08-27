Solidstar celebrates fiancée over her loyalty for over 10 years

August 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Solidstar recently paid tribute to his fiancée, celebrating her unwavering loyalty and support over the past decade.

The singer, who has been proudly showcasing his fiancée on social media since their engagement, shared a heartfelt message about her on Instagram.

He expressed deep gratitude for her unwavering loyalty over the past ten years, despite the pain, tears, and heartbreaks he has caused her.

He wrote: “LOYAL! For over ten years all she got from me was pains, tears and heart breaks. But she never gave up on me. 💋 💋”(www.naija247news.com).