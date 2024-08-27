Russian Missile and Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Power Grid, 7 Killed

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) — Russia launched a major assault on Ukraine today, deploying over 200 missiles and drones that killed at least seven people and struck energy infrastructure across the country, according to Kyiv officials. The attack has led to widespread power and water outages, including in parts of Kyiv. The strikes, marking the most intense assault in the war, are seen as an effort to damage Ukraine’s energy system ahead of the winter months.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 102 of 127 missiles and 99 of 109 drones, describing the attack as “the most massive” of the conflict. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported damage in 15 regions, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted significant impact on the energy sector.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attacks as “outrageous” and pledged continued support to repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Zelenskiy indicated that Ukraine is preparing its response to the assault.

Russia’s defense ministry claimed it used “high precision” weapons targeting key energy infrastructure, including power substations and gas facilities. Russia also listed its targets as supporting Ukraine’s military capabilities.

In the conflict’s latest developments, Ukraine has reportedly made advances into Russia’s Kursk region, while Russian forces continue their advance towards Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

Poland is investigating a possible drone intrusion into its airspace, with initial indications suggesting the object was not a missile. Ukrainian officials have urged allies to provide long-range strike capabilities and support for defending against missile and drone attacks.

The attack caused injuries to at least 47 people, including four children. Regions affected by the strikes include Volyn, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa. Moldova, which shares a power grid with Ukraine, experienced minor disruptions.

Damaged facilities include a hydropower plant in Kyiv, with reports of explosions and missile impacts on water reservoirs and railway infrastructure. The strike led to casualties in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Volyn, including a 69-year-old man and a farmer.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians, asserting their attacks focus on critical infrastructure vital to the war effort.