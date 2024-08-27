Menu
Russia warns the United States of the risks of World War Three

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Lavrov Warns West of Escalation Risks as Russia Clarifies Nuclear Doctrine Amid Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Russia has issued a stern warning to the West, accusing it of “playing with fire” by considering allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cautioned the United States on Tuesday that a potential World War Three would not be confined to Europe.

The warning comes in the wake of Ukraine’s recent attack on Russia’s western Kursk region on August 6, marking one of the most significant foreign assaults on Russian soil since World War Two. In response, President Vladimir Putin promised a “worthy response” to the attack, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Lavrov, who has been Putin’s foreign minister for over two decades, accused the West of escalating the Ukraine conflict and warned that by considering Ukrainian requests to lift restrictions on the use of foreign-supplied weapons, they were “asking for trouble.” Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Putin has repeatedly emphasized the risk of a broader war involving the world’s major nuclear powers, though he has stated that Russia does not seek a conflict with NATO.

Lavrov underscored the dangers of the current situation, saying, “We are now confirming once again that playing with fire – and they are like small children playing with matches – is a very dangerous thing for grown-up uncles and aunts who are entrusted with nuclear weapons in one or another Western country.” He also criticized the American perspective that a potential World War Three would only affect Europe.

In addition to these warnings, Lavrov revealed that Russia is “clarifying” its nuclear doctrine. Russia’s nuclear policy, as outlined in 2020, allows for the use of nuclear weapons in response to an attack involving nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction or conventional weapons that threaten the state’s existence.

Russia’s Response to Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently downplayed Kremlin threats of retaliation following Ukraine’s assault on the Kursk region, suggesting that these threats were a bluff. Zelenskiy also noted that Ukraine, due to restrictions imposed by its allies, could not fully utilize its arsenal against Russian military targets and urged for bolder support from the West.

Russia has claimed that Western weaponry, including British tanks and U.S. rocket systems, were used by Ukraine in the Kursk attack. Kyiv has confirmed using U.S.-supplied HIMARS missiles to target bridges in the region.

While Washington has denied involvement in the planning of the Kursk operation, it acknowledged that it provided Ukraine with satellite imagery and intelligence following the attack. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that U.S. involvement in the conflict was “an obvious fact.”

Lavrov’s comments and Russia’s actions highlight the increasing tension between Moscow and the West, with the potential for further escalation as both sides continue to navigate the complex and volatile geopolitical landscape.

The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

