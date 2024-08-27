Menu
Police raid criminal hideout, nab six cultists in Akwa Ibom

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police command, Akwa Ibom State, said it raided a criminal hideout in Afaha Offiong community, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area and arrested six suspected cultists.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Timfon John in Uyo, In a statement, said the operatives acted on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara following intelligence about the nefarious activities in the area.

She enumerated the names of the suspects to include: Kufre Godwin Okon, Uko Monday Edet, Cyril Micheal, Gabriel Effiong, Joseph Effiong Okon, Udofia Emmanuel Udofia.

The PPRO, who also stated that suspects were allegedly involved in drug dealing, said two bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some concoctions were recovered.

She stated that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing suspects, adding that the ones arrested would be charged to court after investigations.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Waheed Ayilara has reassured Akwa Ibomites of the command’s unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.(www.naija247news.com).

