Police arrests eleven persons over alleged impersonation, hijacking

August 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, of the Nigeria Police, Alagbon, in Lagos, has arrested 11 persons over alleged involvement in impersonation and hijacking of imported drugs.

This is contained in a statement by the department spokesperson, ASP Aminat Mayegun, on Monday in Lagos.

According to her, the suspects and others at large allegedly conspired to hijack two trucks belonging to Manfes Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., which were transporting 5,000 rolls of Tramadol 100mg capsules.

She said that immediately after clearing the goods at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, the suspects hijacked and diverted the consignment to an unknown location.

ASP Mayegun said that the case was reported as a petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG FCID Annex by one Mr Nonso Nwaebili, representing the pharmaceutical company in Anambra.

She further stated that the petition outlined the incident as involving a syndicate of suspected armed criminals, disguised in military camouflage and also wearing the jackets of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

She said that following receipt of the petition, the anti-drug unit of the department was instructed to investigate the petition.

The spokesperson pointed out that a letter was sent to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Yaba, to confirm the importation authorisation for Tramadol 100mg capsules by the company, which was confirmed.

Mayegun said that the CP Special Squad, Lagos State Command, had recovered part of the stolen Tramadol and arrested some of the suspects involved in the crime before FCID took over the investigation.(www.naija247news.com).