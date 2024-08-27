PDP is suffering from Internal Strife on Injustice and Constitutional Violations – Bode George

Chief Bode George Blames PDP’s Internal Strife on Injustice and Constitutional Violations

LAGOS, Aug 26 (Reuters) — Chief Bode George, a member of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has attributed the party’s current turmoil to systemic injustices and the failure of leaders to adhere to the party constitution.

In a recent appearance on TVC’s “National Reconciliation and Discipline in the PDP,” hosted by Femi Akande, George criticized the establishment of a Reconciliation Committee before conducting a thorough analysis of the causes of the crisis. He emphasized the need for an unbiased post-mortem to address both immediate and remote causes before moving forward with reconciliation efforts.

George highlighted a key point of contention: the decision to have the party chairman from the same zone as the presidential candidate, which he believes ignited the internal conflict. He argued that this misstep, along with mishandling of disagreements, led to the party’s division and subsequent electoral defeat. He also expressed concern about the lack of a robust opposition to the current government, which he attributed to the party’s internal strife.

George reflected on the PDP’s past, noting the importance of rotational leadership between the North and South, which was intended to prevent dominance by any single region. He criticized recent attempts to deviate from this principle and the resulting division within the party.

In response to claims of regional bias, George clarified that his objections were not based on tribalism but on a strategic need for balanced representation. He emphasized that his criticisms stem from a commitment to the party’s foundational principles and the need for a fair process.

George urged a thorough investigation into the causes of the party’s current situation, including pre-election, election, and post-election factors. He called for a return to the principles established by the party’s founders and stressed the importance of addressing internal issues to avoid repeating past mistakes.

He concluded by advocating for a detailed review of the party’s challenges and a commitment to resolving them in a manner consistent with the party’s original values.