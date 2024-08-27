Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

PDP is suffering from Internal Strife on Injustice and Constitutional Violations – Bode George

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Chief Bode George Blames PDP’s Internal Strife on Injustice and Constitutional Violations

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

LAGOS, Aug 26 (Reuters) — Chief Bode George, a member of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has attributed the party’s current turmoil to systemic injustices and the failure of leaders to adhere to the party constitution.

In a recent appearance on TVC’s “National Reconciliation and Discipline in the PDP,” hosted by Femi Akande, George criticized the establishment of a Reconciliation Committee before conducting a thorough analysis of the causes of the crisis. He emphasized the need for an unbiased post-mortem to address both immediate and remote causes before moving forward with reconciliation efforts.

George highlighted a key point of contention: the decision to have the party chairman from the same zone as the presidential candidate, which he believes ignited the internal conflict. He argued that this misstep, along with mishandling of disagreements, led to the party’s division and subsequent electoral defeat. He also expressed concern about the lack of a robust opposition to the current government, which he attributed to the party’s internal strife.

George reflected on the PDP’s past, noting the importance of rotational leadership between the North and South, which was intended to prevent dominance by any single region. He criticized recent attempts to deviate from this principle and the resulting division within the party.

In response to claims of regional bias, George clarified that his objections were not based on tribalism but on a strategic need for balanced representation. He emphasized that his criticisms stem from a commitment to the party’s foundational principles and the need for a fair process.

George urged a thorough investigation into the causes of the party’s current situation, including pre-election, election, and post-election factors. He called for a return to the principles established by the party’s founders and stressed the importance of addressing internal issues to avoid repeating past mistakes.

He concluded by advocating for a detailed review of the party’s challenges and a commitment to resolving them in a manner consistent with the party’s original values.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Spain Eyes Military Return to Mali Amid Sahel Crisis
Next article
Gunmen stab Lagos monarch’s son to death in Lekki
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BUA Foods Partners with Turkish Firm IMAS to Build Four New Wheat and Flour Mills

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
BUA Foods Plc, a leading food manufacturing company in...

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Ecobank Nigeria Limited has officially launched its custody business,...

Francis Ngannou: I “Never Left MMA”, Still Open for Boxing Career

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Francis Ngannou says he “never left MMA” and is...

Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Passes Away at 76

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BUA Foods Partners with Turkish Firm IMAS to Build Four New Wheat and Flour Mills

Financials 0
BUA Foods Plc, a leading food manufacturing company in...

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank Nigeria Limited has officially launched its custody business,...

Francis Ngannou: I “Never Left MMA”, Still Open for Boxing Career

Other Sports 0
Francis Ngannou says he “never left MMA” and is...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

BUA Foods Partners with Turkish Firm IMAS to Build Four New...

Babatunde Akinsola - 0