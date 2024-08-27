Olam Agri Expands ₦6.5 Billion Sustainability Initiative to Boost Nigeria’s Socioeconomic Development

Olam Agri, a leading player in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector, is significantly expanding its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) strategy to deepen its impact on social, environmental, and economic development. As part of this commitment, the company has outlined a four-year development plan, pledging approximately ₦6.5 billion towards various CR&S initiatives designed to foster socioeconomic growth in the communities where it operates.

These efforts are part of Olam Agri’s award-winning Seeds for the Future (SFTF) program, the company’s flagship sustainability initiative aimed at building a brighter future for all. The program focuses on five critical areas: supporting farmers and farming communities, enhancing education and skills development for young people, economically empowering disadvantaged women, promoting health and nutrition, and reducing carbon emissions across its operations.

From 2024 to 2028, Olam Agri’s expanded investment will support sustainable development across its diverse business sectors, including rice, wheat milling and pasta, animal feed and protein, sesame, cotton, and edible oils. For example, in 2024 alone, the agribusiness plans to invest approximately $1.07 million in initiatives. These efforts have already resulted in education grants for 15 students from the University of Lagos in January, scholarships for 87 underprivileged students in Nasarawa State in June, manual harvesters for wheat farmers in Jigawa, and the empowerment of 118 agri-extension workers in Kwara State in July.

The four-year plan also includes initiatives to strengthen the capacity of smallholder farmers in rural areas, rehabilitate rural roads to minimize value chain disruptions, provide harvesters to reduce post-harvest losses, and engage in public-private partnerships for seed and product research and development.

Anil Nair, Managing Director of Olam Agri in Nigeria, emphasized the company’s commitment, stating, “As a business founded in Nigeria over 34 years ago, we are dedicated to investing in initiatives that positively transform lives and impact the livelihoods of our host communities while enhancing food production in the country.” He added, “Our goal is to turn our sustainability priorities into tangible actions, advancing the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Our four-year plan aims to make a real impact that benefits everyone.”

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainable socioeconomic interventions and addressing food inflation and market challenges, Olam Agri’s senior management, led by Anil Nair, met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on August 1, 2024. The meeting focused on exploring partnerships with the Lagos State Government to boost investments in food production and job creation, given the state’s strategic economic importance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised Olam Agri’s role in enhancing productivity within Nigeria’s agricultural value chain and emphasized the importance of continued efforts. He remarked, “Olam Agri has established itself as a key leader in Nigeria’s agricultural industry. This meeting offered an excellent opportunity to exchange insights and explore ways to strengthen our collective contributions to this vital sector.” He further highlighted the critical nature of food security, stating, “Food security is as crucial as medical or sovereign security in times of conflict. Today, ensuring food security is paramount.”