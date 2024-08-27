Nigeria’s NERC Grants Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, Imo, Oyo, and Edo States, Authority to Regulate Electricity Markets

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has authorized six states—Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, Imo, Oyo, and Edo—to independently regulate their electricity markets. This decision marks a significant shift in the oversight of Nigeria’s electricity sector.

NERC confirmed that these states have established their own electricity regulatory agencies, which will now oversee the electricity markets within their jurisdictions. The new regulatory framework, referred to as the Order of Transfer of Regulatory Oversight, transfers authority from NERC to the States Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) for these regions.

In April, NERC announced the cession of regulatory oversight for Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, and Ondo, effective May 1, 2024. This transfer of authority aims to decentralize the regulation of electricity and enhance local management of the sector.