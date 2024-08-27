Nigerian Judge to Hear Money Laundering Case Against Binance and Executives

ABUJA, Aug 26 – A Nigerian judge will hear a money laundering case against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two of its executives next week, following a request from defense lawyers to move the date forward. The hearing, initially scheduled for October 11, has been rescheduled to September 2, according to the prosecutor.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, along with U.S. citizen and head of financial crime compliance Tigran Gambaryan, and the exchange’s British-Kenyan regional manager for Africa, Nadeem Anjarwalla, are accused of laundering over $35 million. Binance is also facing additional charges of tax evasion.

Both Binance and Gambaryan have denied the charges. Anjarwalla, however, escaped detention and left Nigeria before the trial began. Gambaryan has been detained in Nigeria since February, with reports of his health deteriorating in prison. His wife, Yuki Gambaryan, has appealed to the Nigerian government to drop the charges on health grounds and has sought assistance from the U.S. government for his release.

Nigeria has also blamed Binance for contributing to the weakening of its currency, the naira, as cryptocurrency platforms became popular for trading the currency amid chronic dollar shortages. In March, Binance announced it would cease all transactions and trading in naira following a nationwide crackdown on crypto exchanges accused of fueling a black market for foreign exchange.