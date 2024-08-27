Nigeria to Boost Treasury Bills Issuance by 41% to N2.20 Trillion in Q4 2024

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to issue N2.20 trillion in treasury bills during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024. This amount matches the total set to mature from September to November 2024 and represents a 41.03% increase from the N1.56 trillion issued in the third quarter of 2024.

According to the CBN’s treasury bills programme calendar published on August 27, 2024, the breakdown for Q4 is as follows:

N158.79 billion for 91-day tenors, down from N170.85 billion in Q3 2024

N109.61 billion for 182-day tenors, decreased from N189.35 billion in the previous quarter

N1.94 trillion for 364-day tenors, up from N1.20 trillion in Q3 2024

The CBN conducts bi-monthly treasury bills issuances to help finance the Federal Government’s budget deficit, assist banks with system liquidity, and manage inflation. In July 2024, the headline inflation rate eased to 33.40%, compared to 34.19% in June 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Treasury bill issuances affect interest rates on savings and investments, influencing returns on savings accounts, fixed deposits, and other financial assets. By absorbing excess liquidity, these bills help stabilize inflation and support economic growth through public spending and infrastructure development.

While the CBN’s strategy aims to control inflation and maintain economic stability, addressing the root causes of high inflation, such as supply chain issues and fiscal imbalances, remains essential for sustainable growth and improved living standards.