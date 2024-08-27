Nigeria Targets Recovery of Nearly N5 Trillion in Debts with International Asset Tracers

In a strategic move to recover nearly N5 trillion in outstanding debts, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has announced plans to engage international asset tracers to locate and recover assets concealed by non-compliant debtors, including those hidden under Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). This was disclosed by Gbenga Alade, AMCON’s Managing Director/CEO, during a meeting with senior print and online media representatives in Lagos on Monday.

Alade revealed that since the new management took over five months ago, AMCON has successfully recovered approximately N100 billion from several high-profile debtors and has re-evaluated the sale of certain assets. He highlighted the strong backing AMCON has received from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the National Assembly in its debt recovery efforts, particularly for debts transferred by banks to AMCON during different phases of the Eligible Bank Asset (EBA) acquisition.

To bolster these efforts, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance has committed to publicly identifying obligors who have yet to settle their debts at a major stakeholders’ conference planned before the year ends. Alade also announced plans to convene a conference involving senior officials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), relevant ministries, banks, and the judiciary to address the challenges posed by non-performing loans in Nigeria.

AMCON’s current management has prioritized four key sectors: oil and gas, power, telecommunications, and aviation. Alade expressed confidence that resolving issues in the oil and gas sector would boost production, generate more foreign exchange, and create employment opportunities. He noted significant progress in the power sector, particularly with a major distribution company and an abandoned power project in Kaduna, where a memorandum of understanding has been signed, and operations are expected to commence within six months.

Alade underscored the potential economic impact of addressing Nigeria’s power challenges, citing the substantial expenditure on diesel by banks for their generators. He believes that resolving power sector issues will significantly enhance the business environment across the country.

In the telecommunications sector, AMCON is focusing on reviving dormant assets to bring them back into operation. In aviation, the corporation is working to resolve issues involving two airlines, with plans to expand Arik Air’s fleet from three to eight aircraft by March 2025, which could help reduce airfares in the local aviation industry.

Through these initiatives and by leveraging international asset tracers, AMCON remains committed to its mission of resolving non-performing loans, stabilizing Nigeria’s financial system, and contributing to the country’s broader economic growth and development.