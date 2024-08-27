Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Nigeria Sees Over 200% Surge in Prices of Beans, Tomatoes, and Yam in July 2024: NBS Report

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

The prices of staple foods in Nigeria, including beans, tomatoes, and yams, soared by over 200% year-on-year in July 2024, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

1.Beans: The price of 1 kilogram of brown beans (sold loose) skyrocketed by 262.98%, rising from N673.53 in July 2023 to N2,444.81 in July 2024. On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 6.63% from N2,292.76 in June 2024.
2. Tomatoes: There was a 203.57% year-on-year increase in the price of 1 kilogram of tomatoes, which jumped from N557.96 in July 2023 to N1,693.83 in July 2024. However, the price decreased by 26.43% from N2,302.26 in June 2024.
3. Yam: The average price of 1 kilogram of yam tuber surged by 234.23%, increasing from N539.41 in July 2023 to N1,802.84 in July 2024. The price dropped by 10.82% from N2,021.55 in June 2024.
4. Eggs: The cost of 12 medium-sized agric eggs rose by 115.5% year-on-year, reaching N2,170.17 in July 2024, up from N1,006.64 in July 2023. On a month-on-month basis, this represents a 12.11% increase from N1,935.69 in June 2024.
5. Garri: The price of 1 kilogram of white garri sold loose increased by 167.98% year-on-year, from N429.89 in July 2023 to N1,151.79 in July 2024. The price saw a modest 1.43% month-on-month increase from June 2024.

Regional Price Variations:

• Rivers State reported the highest average price for 1 kilogram of brown beans at N3,070.96, while Adamawa had the lowest at N1,532.23.
• The highest price for 1 kilogram of tomatoes was recorded in Osun State at N3,000, compared to the lowest in Kaduna State at N761.45.
• Kwara State saw the highest price for 1 kilogram of yam tuber at N3,894.08, whereas Adamawa recorded the lowest at N742.95.
• Gombe State had the highest price for 1 kilogram of white garri at N1,624.72, with the lowest reported in Taraba State at N892.98.

These price hikes highlight the ongoing inflationary pressures in Nigeria’s food sector, posing significant challenges to households across the country.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Crack Down on Online Extortion Scams After Meta Removes 63,000 Fake Accounts
Next article
Nigerian Judge to Hear Money Laundering Case Against Binance and Executives
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Judge to Hear Money Laundering Case Against Binance and Executives

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
ABUJA, Aug 26 - A Nigerian judge will...

Nigeria Crack Down on Online Extortion Scams After Meta Removes 63,000 Fake Accounts

David Okafor David Okafor -
In response to a recent crackdown by Meta, Nigeria...

Nigeria Targets Recovery of Nearly N5 Trillion in Debts with International Asset Tracers

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
In a strategic move to recover nearly N5 trillion...

Olam Agri Expands ₦6.5 Billion Sustainability Initiative to Boost Nigeria’s Socioeconomic Development

David Okafor David Okafor -
Olam Agri, a leading player in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Judge to Hear Money Laundering Case Against Binance and Executives

CyberSecurity 0
ABUJA, Aug 26 - A Nigerian judge will...

Nigeria Crack Down on Online Extortion Scams After Meta Removes 63,000 Fake Accounts

CyberSecurity 0
In response to a recent crackdown by Meta, Nigeria...

Nigeria Targets Recovery of Nearly N5 Trillion in Debts with International Asset Tracers

Data & News Analysis 0
In a strategic move to recover nearly N5 trillion...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Judge to Hear Money Laundering Case Against Binance and Executives

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0