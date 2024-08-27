Nigeria Blocks Shell’s $1.3 Billion Asset Sale to Renaissance Amid Regulatory Concerns

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has rejected Shell International Plc’s attempt to sell its onshore assets to Renaissance in a deal valued at $1.3 billion. Although the transaction’s approval is mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), sources report mixed opinions about its status, with some indicating a 70% likelihood of completion. President Bola Tinubu is reportedly advocating for the deal’s completion.

Shell intends to transfer its full stake in the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) to Renaissance, a consortium of Nigerian firms. The NUPRC recently set up a framework to evaluate such sales, requiring proof of technical and financial capability. The sale, initially valued at $2.4 billion, was reduced to $1.3 billion this year. Concerns from NGOs and local firms about environmental damage and contractual disputes are complicating the transaction.