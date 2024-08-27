Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Football Federation

NFF Appoints Bruno Labbadia as Head Coach of the Super Eagles

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Bruno Labbadia as the new Head Coach of Nigeria’s Senior Men’s National Team, the Super Eagles. The decision, approved by the NFF Executive Committee, is effective immediately.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Labbadia, born in Darmstadt, Germany on February 8, 1966, had a notable playing career with clubs including Darmstadt 98, Hamburger SV, FC Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich, FC Cologne, Werder Bremen, Armenia Bielefeld, and Karlsruher SC. He won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in 1994. As a coach, he has managed teams such as Hertha Berlin, VfB Stuttgart, VfL Wolfsburg, Hamburger SV, and Bayer Leverkusen, and holds a UEFA Pro License.

Labbadia becomes the sixth German to lead the Super Eagles, following Karl-Heinz Marotzke, Gottlieb Göller, Manfred Höner, Berti Vogts, and Gernot Rohr. Höner guided the team to the runner-up position in the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while Rohr led Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

Labbadia’s first challenge will be overseeing the Super Eagles in two 2025 AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic on September 7 in Uyo, and Rwanda on September 10 in Kigali. The team will also play four additional qualifiers in October and November.

This appointment follows a recent draw against Benin Republic in the ongoing AFCON qualifiers. The Super Eagles, placed in Group D, will also face Libya and Rwanda. The qualifiers run from September 2024 to November 2025, with the competition scheduled for December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The Super Eagles are seeking redemption after a disappointing performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where they earned only three points from four games. The team’s poor form, including a recent loss to Benin Republic, led to increased criticism and calls for a coaching change, resulting in George Finidi’s resignation just two months after his appointment.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Venezuela’s Maduro Reshuffles Cabinet Following Contested Election
Next article
Tinubu Administration Has No Timeline For Oronsaye Report Implementation – Gbajabiamila
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burkina Faso Nationalizes $80M Gold Mines from Endeavour Mining Amid $300M Deal Controversy

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Burkina Faso has finalized a deal to nationalize the...

“US Reaffirms Policy on Ukraine’s Use of American Weapons, No Changes”

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
The US Department of Defense has reaffirmed its policy...

Denmark to Close Embassies in Burkina Faso, Mali Amid Military Coups

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Denmark has announced plans to close its embassies in...

E-Waste Crisis: How Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa Are Becoming Dumping Grounds for Toxic Electronics

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Africa is increasingly facing a significant e-waste crisis, as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burkina Faso Nationalizes $80M Gold Mines from Endeavour Mining Amid $300M Deal Controversy

Economy 0
Burkina Faso has finalized a deal to nationalize the...

“US Reaffirms Policy on Ukraine’s Use of American Weapons, No Changes”

Geopolitics 0
The US Department of Defense has reaffirmed its policy...

Denmark to Close Embassies in Burkina Faso, Mali Amid Military Coups

Democracy Africa 0
Denmark has announced plans to close its embassies in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Burkina Faso Nationalizes $80M Gold Mines from Endeavour Mining Amid $300M...

The Editor, Naija247news - 0