Mercy Johnson and husband celebrates their 13th wedding anniversary

August 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary, marking over a decade of shared love and commitment.

The actress, on her Instagram page, shared a video of some fun family time to commemorate their anniversary.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “I have no Words lord….13years anniversary with so much memories….. #faithfulGod# @princeodiokojie ❤️”

On the other hand, her husband shared a photo of them, cheering for 13 years of blissful marriage.

He wrote: “13 Years of Blissful Marriage. What more can I say? Thank you, LORD!!!! Happy Wedding Anniversary to US ❤️ 💯” (www.naija247news.com).