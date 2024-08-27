Mariah Carey’s Mother and Sister Die on Same Day

Mariah Carey is mourning the loss of both her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, who tragically passed away on the same day over the weekend. The singer confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to TMZ, saying, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

Mariah expressed gratitude for having been able to spend the last week with her mother before she passed. She concluded her statement by thanking everyone for their love, support, and respect for her privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

The causes of death for Patricia and Alison have not yet been disclosed.

Mariah had a complicated relationship with her mother, which she described in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, as a “prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment.” Despite their ups and downs, they maintained a bond, and Mariah dedicated a part of her memoir to Patricia, acknowledging her mother’s efforts and expressing her enduring love.

Her relationship with Alison was even more strained, marked by legal battles, including a lawsuit Alison filed against Mariah over allegations in the memoir.

R.I.P.