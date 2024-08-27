Margot Robbie Shows Off Baby Bump While Vacationing in Sardinia with Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie was recently seen out and about in Sardinia, proudly showing off her baby bump while enjoying some relaxation with her husband, Tom Ackerley. The pregnant actress was spotted soaking up the laid-back atmosphere on Monday, wearing a loosely buttoned white blouse that offered a clear view of her growing belly.

Tom stayed close by Margot’s side, and the couple looked cool and comfortable as they navigated the summer heat in style. They seemed happy and at ease, clearly enjoying their time together as they prepare to welcome their first child, eight years after tying the knot.

It’s no surprise that the “Barbie” star and her husband are fans of European vacations—back in July, they were spotted having a great time in Lake Como when the news of Margot’s pregnancy first surfaced.

As for the baby’s gender, that remains under wraps. However, one thing is evident: Margot is positively glowing with her pregnancy!