Macron Denies Political Motives in Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s Arrest

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday dismissed any political motivations behind the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who remains in French custody for a second day following his unexpected detention at a Paris airport.

Macron addressed the situation amid growing scrutiny over the timing and circumstances of Durov’s arrest, which a source indicated has been extended until Wednesday. The 39-year-old billionaire faces accusations of not controlling illegal content on Telegram, a platform with over 900 million users. Telegram has denied these allegations.

Born in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg), Durov was raised in Italy and later founded Russia’s largest social network, VKontakte (VK), before launching Telegram a decade ago. Forbes estimates his net worth at $15.5 billion.

In an unusual move, Macron used social media to clarify that Durov’s arrest was part of an ongoing judicial investigation and not a political maneuver. “It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter,” Macron stated.

Durov, who holds both French and Russian citizenship, had arrived in Paris from Baku, Azerbaijan, for a dinner. He was accompanied by his bodyguard and personal assistant.

The reason for his trip, despite the apparent awareness of the arrest warrant, remains unclear. Some speculate he might have felt a sense of impunity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Baku during the relevant period, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any meeting between Putin and Durov.

Durov faces charges including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime, and promoting terrorism, according to France’s OFMIN. Telegram, responding to the arrest, stated that Durov has nothing to hide and adheres to EU laws, including the Digital Services Act. The company criticized the claim that it or its owner is responsible for misuse of the platform.

Telegram, a neutral alternative to US-owned social media platforms, has been used actively in the Ukraine conflict but has faced criticism for hosting illegal content. Kremlin spokesman Peskov mentioned that Moscow had not received detailed information about Durov’s detention.

Elon Musk has supported Durov on social media with the hashtag #FreePavel. Macron reiterated that while France values freedom of expression, it must be exercised within the bounds of the law, emphasizing that the judiciary operates independently in enforcing legal standards.