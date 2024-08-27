Lagos State to Launch ‘Eco Circulate’ Campaign Promoting Circular Economy for Waste Transformation

The Lagos State Government is set to launch an awareness campaign called ‘Eco Circulate’ to promote the Circular Economy, aiming to transform waste into valuable assets and diversify the state’s resources. The initiative, led by the Office of the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy, will kick off in Badagry on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at St. Thomas Primary School, Agbalata Market Road.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

‘Eco Circulate’ is designed to increase awareness and encourage the adoption of the Circular Economy across Lagos State. The program aims to mitigate the financial burden of climate impacts, such as flooding and waterborne diseases, on both the government and citizens. By adopting circular economy principles, Lagos State could create 10,000 to 30,000 new jobs, support entrepreneurship, and reduce over two million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The campaign will incentivize residents to engage in waste-to-value activities by offering rewards such as health insurance, free public transport, foodstuffs, cooking energy, and airtime/data in exchange for recyclable materials. Accepted recyclables will include plastic bottles, sachets of pure water, waste oil (both black oil and used cooking oil in separate containers), e-waste like phones and laptops, household appliances, and textile waste.

To ensure the program’s success, strategic partnerships have been established with LASHMA, LASSRA, the Lottery Board, and external partners including telecom companies, manufacturers, and markets. The ‘Eco Circulate’ campaign will be rolled out across all 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State.