Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Divorce Gets Messier Over Lack of Prenup

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce is proving to be exceptionally messy and complex, according to TMZ. Without a prenup, their assets from their approximately two-year marriage are considered community property, meaning everything acquired during this period must be divided equally. However, sorting this out is far from straightforward.

A major point of contention is Ben’s successful production company, Artists Equity (AE), which he co-founded with Matt Damon in November 2022, four months after marrying Lopez. This means that Ben’s stake in AE is likely classified as community property, and Lopez could be entitled to a share of the profits from AE’s recent and future films, such as “Air” and “The Instigators.”

Lopez also has her own high-profile projects, including “Atlas” and “The Mother,” which would entitle Affleck to a share of the earnings from those films. Additionally, the couple’s Beverly Hills home, currently listed for sale, is encumbered by a $20 million mortgage, and no buyers have emerged yet.

Lopez filed for divorce last week, and negotiations have become increasingly contentious. Sources indicate that the discussions have been so fraught that the couple has sometimes stopped communicating altogether. This marks Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second, with both having children from previous relationships but none together.​⬤