ICPC to Intensify Monitoring of Local Government Finances After Supreme Court Grants Financial Autonomy

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has announced its commitment to closely monitor local government spending following the Supreme Court’s ruling granting financial autonomy to local governments.

At the “Osun Open LG Project” town hall meeting organized by Insight Initiative for Community and Social Development on Monday, ICPC’s Osun State resident commissioner, Hassan Mohammed, emphasized the commission’s intention to increase transparency and engagement with state residents.

“ICPC will focus on eliminating the opacity in local government budgeting and administration. We will intensify our monitoring of local government expenditures,” Mohammed said. “In response to the Supreme Court’s decision, we are establishing a structured platform dedicated to overseeing local government finances.”

Adewumi Adeyemi, the lawmaker for Obokun State Constituency at the Osun House of Assembly, pledged continued oversight in line with Section 7 to ensure accountability within local government administrations.

Jare Tiamiyu, the initiative’s convener, noted that the program aims to involve stakeholders and educate Osun State residents about their local government’s budget, addressing the widespread lack of knowledge about local government finances.