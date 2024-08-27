Menu
Climate change

Heavy Flooding in Northeast Nigeria Kills 49 and Displaces Over 41,000 People

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

At least 49 people have lost their lives, and over 41,344 have been displaced due to severe flooding in northeast Nigeria, according to the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA). The states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba have been hit hardest by the floods, which have destroyed homes and submerged large areas of farmland.

The flooding has affected around 693 hectares of agricultural land, further straining Nigeria’s farming sector, already troubled by militant attacks and high food prices. NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel warned that the flooding could worsen, especially in the northern regions, as the country is just entering the peak of the rainy season.

Nigeria’s government has identified 31 out of 36 states as being at high risk of severe flooding this year. NEMA has flagged specific local government areas in Rivers State and Zamfara State as particularly vulnerable. In Rivers State, LGAs such as Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Degema, and Ahoada East and West are considered high-risk zones, while in Zamfara, areas like Bugundu, Gummi, and Gusau are at moderate risk.

The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) Annual Flood Outlook for 2024 has identified 148 local government areas as high flood risk, 249 as moderate risk, and 377 as low risk. The situation remains critical, with warnings of more floods due to high tides in upstream countries of the River Niger, which are flowing towards Nigeria.

