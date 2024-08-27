Gunmen stab Lagos monarch’s son to death in Lekki

Man Stabbed to Death in Lekki; Attackers on the Run

LAGOS, Aug 26 — A 50-year-old man, identified as Demola Akinloye, was fatally stabbed in his car along Chevron Drive in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the incident late Monday night. According to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Akinloye was attacked by four armed men traveling in a white bus. The assault occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the Bourdillon Court Estate gate. The attackers shot and stabbed Akinloye while he was driving his black Toyota Corolla.

Police recovered a spent cartridge from the scene, and Akinloye’s body has been taken to a morgue in Ajah for preservation and autopsy. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Panti-Yaba for further investigation.

Akinloye was the first son of Tijani Akinloye, the Ojomu of Ajiran land in Lekki. In response to the incident, the local community issued a notice advising residents to avoid the Chevron area, Agungi, and Ajiran for safety. The notice described the victim as the son of the king and warned of the ongoing danger in the vicinity.