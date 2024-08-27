Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Passes Away at 76

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76. Eriksson, who was the first non-British manager of the England national team, led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals in three major tournaments during his tenure from 2001 to 2006.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In January, Eriksson had shared that he had “at best” a year to live following a cancer diagnosis. His children, Lina and Johan, announced his passing, saying, “Our father Sven-Goran Eriksson fell asleep peacefully at his home in Bjorkefors, outside Sunne. He fought bravely against his illness, but it has now come to an end.”

They added, “Dad received a tremendous response from friends and football fans across Europe after revealing his illness. The love and support from various football clubs in England, Italy, Portugal, and Sweden were deeply appreciated. He was moved by the outpouring of kindness and wanted to be remembered as a positive person who contributed much to football.”

Eriksson’s career spanned over a dozen clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma, and Lazio, where he won 18 trophies. He also managed international teams like Mexico, Ivory Coast, and the Philippines. His managerial journey began in Sweden with Degerfors in 1977 and saw significant success with teams such as Benfica and Lazio.

After retiring as a player at 27, Eriksson built a distinguished career as a manager. Despite his illness, he continued to engage with the football community, visiting former clubs and participating in events like the Liverpool Legends match.

In his final documentary, “Sven,” Eriksson expressed his acceptance of death, urging people to remember him with positivity. “Don’t be sorry, smile,” he said.

The football community has expressed deep sorrow at his passing. Former England striker Michael Owen called Eriksson “one of the very best,” while Prince William and FA chief executive Mark Bullingham praised his contributions to English football. FIFA president Gianni Infantino also extended condolences, recognizing Eriksson’s enthusiasm and innovation in the sport.

Eriksson’s later career was marked by a series of roles across different continents, including managing Guangzhou R&F and Shanghai SIPG in China, and a brief stint with the Philippines. His tenure with England remains a notable part of his legacy, highlighted by a memorable 5-1 victory over Germany in World Cup qualifying.

Eriksson is remembered for his significant impact on football and his enduring legacy as a respected and innovative manager.