Nigeria Metro News

Five Persons Die in Jigawa as Canoe Capsizes

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Five persons have reportedly died in a canoe that capsized in Gantsa town, Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A resident told Newsmen that the incident happened when the deceased were crossing a road submerged under flood in Gantsa town.

He said the canoe capsized and the occupants drowned in the water.

The spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident.

According to him: “The incident happened on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at about 1200 hrs. Information from the source disclosed that a canoe carrying five persons was trying to cross the road at Gantsa town, in Buji LGA, where flood affected the road. The canoe capsized and instantly drowned.

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen, in collaboration with local divers, rushed to the scene to rescue them.”

He said the victims were taken to Gantsa Cottage Hospital, where the medical doctor on duty certified them dead and their corpses were released to relatives for burial.

The deceased were identified as Lurwanu Adamu, Idris Abubakar, Fiddausi Dahiru, Ramla Nura and Usman Adamu, all of Malamawar Gangare, Birnin Kudu LGA.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
