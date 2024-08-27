FG Plans to Launch Equivalent of NYSC Program for NCE Graduates

August 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ministry of Youth Development is working on launching a training scheme equivalent to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for graduates of the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

This was announced by the Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr Olawande Wisdom, during the opening of the BEMORE OYO 2024 Summer Bootcamp in Ibadan on Monday.

Mr Wisdom highlighted that the Ministry plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to introduce new training reforms, one of which will offer NYSC-like training for NCE holders and other categories of graduates.

He emphasised the importance of such training in preventing social vices, similar to the positive impact organisations like the Boys’ Brigade and Girl Guides have had historically.

“The major priority of the ministry is citizenship and training, and we are bringing them back. We have NYSC for university graduates, but what about those who finished with NCE and others?

“We want to set up training so that you don’t need to go to other states to have it, you can have it in your state and the camp,” Wisdom stated.

He commended Dr Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, founder of the BEMORE Empowered Girls Foundation, for her significant contributions to the development of the girl child and raising the bar of excellence.

He also called for greater support for BEMORE and other organisations dedicated to advancing the welfare of Nigerian women and girls.(www.naija247news.com).