Menu
Search
Subscribe
Vocational

FG plans equivalent of NYSC training for NCE graduates

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Ministry of Youth Development to Introduce NYSC-Style Training for NCE Graduates

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Ministry of Youth Development is developing a training scheme for Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) graduates that will be similar to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr. Olawande Wisdom, announced this initiative during the BEMORE OYO 2024 Summer Bootcamp in Ibadan. He stated that the ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, aims to implement this new training reform to provide NCE graduates with opportunities for state-based training and development.

Wisdom highlighted the ministry’s focus on citizenship training and addressing social vices through organizations like the Boys’ Brigade and Girl Guides. He praised the efforts of BEMORE Empowered Girls Foundation founder, Dr. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for her contributions to advancing the girl-child’s education and leadership.

Dr. Anyanwu-Akeredolu clarified that the BEMORE initiative is independent of the Ondo State Government and emphasized its role in empowering future female leaders in STEM fields.

The event also featured a CPR training session by the Red Cross Society and the launch of a book titled “The History of BEMORE, A Historical Voyage” by Esther Michael.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ICPC to Intensify Monitoring of Local Government Finances After Supreme Court Grants Financial Autonomy
Next article
Canada Tightens Rules on Temporary Foreign Workers, Impacting Nigerian Immigrants
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Ecobank Nigeria Limited has officially launched its custody business,...

Francis Ngannou: I “Never Left MMA”, Still Open for Boxing Career

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Francis Ngannou says he “never left MMA” and is...

Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Passes Away at 76

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the...

Victor Osimhen Prefers Chelsea Move to Saudi Arabia as Sterling eye Man United

David Okafor David Okafor -
Victor Osimhen Prefers Chelsea Move Over Saudi Arabia, Raheem...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank Nigeria Limited has officially launched its custody business,...

Francis Ngannou: I “Never Left MMA”, Still Open for Boxing Career

Other Sports 0
Francis Ngannou says he “never left MMA” and is...

Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Passes Away at 76

Other Sports 0
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ecobank Nigeria Launches Custody Business Following Regulatory Approvals

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0