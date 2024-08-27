FG plans equivalent of NYSC training for NCE graduates

Ministry of Youth Development to Introduce NYSC-Style Training for NCE Graduates

The Ministry of Youth Development is developing a training scheme for Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) graduates that will be similar to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr. Olawande Wisdom, announced this initiative during the BEMORE OYO 2024 Summer Bootcamp in Ibadan. He stated that the ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, aims to implement this new training reform to provide NCE graduates with opportunities for state-based training and development.

Wisdom highlighted the ministry’s focus on citizenship training and addressing social vices through organizations like the Boys’ Brigade and Girl Guides. He praised the efforts of BEMORE Empowered Girls Foundation founder, Dr. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for her contributions to advancing the girl-child’s education and leadership.

Dr. Anyanwu-Akeredolu clarified that the BEMORE initiative is independent of the Ondo State Government and emphasized its role in empowering future female leaders in STEM fields.

The event also featured a CPR training session by the Red Cross Society and the launch of a book titled “The History of BEMORE, A Historical Voyage” by Esther Michael.