Fake EFCC Official Arrested in Gombe

August 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Investigators of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Gombe Zonal Directorate have commenced an investigation of one Solomon Yohana for allegedly impersonating staff of the Commission.

The suspect was arrested sometime on August 19, 2024, in the Guyuk Local government area of Adamawa State by the Department of State Service, DSS and handed over to the EFCC.

Items recovered at the point of arrest include one Fake EFCC ID Card, some fake EFCC letter-heads, one fake EFCC polo shirt and a fake Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML shirt.

The commission says the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.(www.naija247news.com).