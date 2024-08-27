Menu
EFCC Chairman Urges National Assembly to Support Whistle-Blower Protection Law

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called on the National Assembly to pass legislation that reinforces the government’s whistle-blower policy. Speaking at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Lagos, themed ‘Lawyers in the Spotlight: Essential Anti-Money Laundering Considerations for the Legal Profession,’ Olukoyede emphasized that such a law would mandate the protection of whistle-blowers by law enforcement agencies.

Olukoyede also urged lawyers to exercise due diligence in their practices to ensure compliance with Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) regulations. He stressed the importance of knowing the background of clients to avoid legal complications.

He stated, “Lawyers are entrusted with a position of trust and must adhere to international laws and regulations while maintaining the integrity of their profession. It is crucial not to protect individuals involved in financial crimes. If you are aware of suspects, you should report them.”

Olukoyede highlighted that adherence to regulations and ethical practices can prevent legal issues and help maintain the sanctity of the profession. He reiterated that lawyers are not exempt from prosecution if they fail to uphold these standards.

In response, NBA President Yakubu Maikyau encouraged lawyers to consider Olukoyede’s advice thoughtfully. He affirmed that both the NBA and the EFCC should collaborate in combating corruption, emphasizing the pivotal role lawyers play in this effort.​⬤

